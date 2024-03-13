Get $300 Off This 15-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market, and the M2 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the best in the lineup. While the M3 MacBook Pro is a lot more powerful, the MacBook Air's M2 chip is still a beast, and the 15-inch screen gives you a lot of screen real estate to work with.

Finding a discount on Apple hardware isn't always easy, but today is one of the days when a rare $300 savings is available. That means that the 15-inch MacBook Air will set you back just $999 if you buy from Best Buy right now. One of the reasons we're seeing such a good deal is that the new M3 MacBook Air is now available, but the M2 model is no slouch.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is the largest Air model to date and offers an attractive option for those wanting a big-screen portable Mac without splurging on a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's essentially the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air, but with a larger, 15.3-inch display. It has the same M2 chip, Touch ID sensor, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charger and 18-hour battery life. Its screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness and up to 1 billion colors. There's a built-in 1080p camera for FaceTime calls too, as well as a three-mic array and six speakers for spatial audio support.

