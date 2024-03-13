X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Get $300 Off This 15-Inch M2 MacBook Air

If you want a larger-screen MacBook that's thin and powerful, this deal on the 15-inch MacBook Air will let you grab it for just $999.

Adam Oram Senior Editor
Adam Oram is a Senior Editor at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Adam Oram
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch in midnight color
Apple/CNET

Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market, and the M2 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the best in the lineup. While the M3 MacBook Pro is a lot more powerful, the MacBook Air's M2 chip is still a beast, and the 15-inch screen gives you a lot of screen real estate to work with. 

See at Best Buy

Finding a discount on Apple hardware isn't always easy, but today is one of the days when a rare $300 savings is available. That means that the 15-inch MacBook Air will set you back just $999 if you buy from Best Buy right now. One of the reasons we're seeing such a good deal is that the new M3 MacBook Air is now available, but the M2 model is no slouch.

Read more: Best M3 MacBook Air Deals: Snag New Model for Less With Trade-In Offers and More 

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is the largest Air model to date and offers an attractive option for those wanting a big-screen portable Mac without splurging on a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's essentially the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air, but with a larger, 15.3-inch display. It has the same M2 chip, Touch ID sensor, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charger and 18-hour battery life. Its screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness and up to 1 billion colors. There's a built-in 1080p camera for FaceTime calls too, as well as a three-mic array and six speakers for spatial audio support.

As great as the 15-inch MacBook Air is, there are sure to be some who need something a little different. For those folks, we've compiled a list of the best laptop deals around, and there should be something for every person and every budget, too.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers