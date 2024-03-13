Get $300 Off This 15-Inch M2 MacBook Air
If you want a larger-screen MacBook that's thin and powerful, this deal on the 15-inch MacBook Air will let you grab it for just $999.
Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market, and the M2 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the best in the lineup. While the M3 MacBook Pro is a lot more powerful, the MacBook Air's M2 chip is still a beast, and the 15-inch screen gives you a lot of screen real estate to work with.
Finding a discount on Apple hardware isn't always easy, but today is one of the days when a rare $300 savings is available. That means that the 15-inch MacBook Air will set you back just $999 if you buy from Best Buy right now. One of the reasons we're seeing such a good deal is that the new M3 MacBook Air is now available, but the M2 model is no slouch.
Read more: Best M3 MacBook Air Deals: Snag New Model for Less With Trade-In Offers and More
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is the largest Air model to date and offers an attractive option for those wanting a big-screen portable Mac without splurging on a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's essentially the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air, but with a larger, 15.3-inch display. It has the same M2 chip, Touch ID sensor, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charger and 18-hour battery life. Its screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness and up to 1 billion colors. There's a built-in 1080p camera for FaceTime calls too, as well as a three-mic array and six speakers for spatial audio support.
As great as the 15-inch MacBook Air is, there are sure to be some who need something a little different. For those folks, we've compiled a list of the best laptop deals around, and there should be something for every person and every budget, too.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping