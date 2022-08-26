iPhone 14 Event Sept. 7 Fitbit's Cheapest Band Galaxy Watch 5 Health Tracking Organic Food Online 'Top Gun: Maverick' on Digital 40% Off HBO Max Alienware x15 R2 Review Waffle Makers
Deals

Get 30% Off Earfun's Best Noise-Canceling Earbuds Yet

Earfun, which makes some of our favorite budget true-wireless earbuds, has released its new Air S buds. You can pick them up for $49, or $21 off their list price.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
2 min read
The Earfun Air S noise-canceling earbuds are a very good value
The Earfun Air S can be had for less than $50.
Earfun

In the past, we've recommended Earfun's AirPro SV and Air Pro 2 as excellent budget noise-canceling earbuds choices, and they're still good values. But the new-for-2022 Earfun Air S may be the best of the trio, with multipoint Bluetooth pairing, the latest Qualcomm QCC3046 system-on-a-chip with the aptX audio codec for Android and other devices that support it. It's on sale now for $49 after you click the 10% instant coupon on the product page and apply the code AIRSCNET at checkout at Amazon. That code gets you an additional 20% off. The code is good through Sept. 11.

I put the Earfun Air S on our list of best noise-canceling headphones as a best value pick. The buds have the same 10mm wool drivers as the AirPro SV and feature surprisingly impressive sound for their modest price -- the sound quality is right there with buds that cost $100-$150. They also work well as a headset for making calls, with decent background noise reduction.

The Earfun Air S have an IPX5 water-resistance rating, which means they're splashproof and can withstand a sustained spray of water. Battery life is pretty middle of the road -- you get up to six hours with noise canceling off and about five hours with it on (at moderate volume levels). They do have an additional four charges in the case, which features wireless charging along with USB-C charging and a quick-charge feature.

The noise canceling won't blow you away, but it does offer a decent amount of noise muffling, and you can update the firmware on the buds via a companion app. The app isn't all that slick, but it is serviceable.

Once again, Earfun has delivered very respectable sounding, comfortable-fitting true-wireless earbuds that don't cost too much money.