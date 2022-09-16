Apple Watch Series 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review iPhone 14 vs. Its Top Rivals Cheap Wireless Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review Best iPhone 14 Cases Overwatch 2
Deals

Get 30% Off at Urban Decay During the Fall Glow Up Sale

Plus get an additional 10% off the All-Nighter collection, 40% off makeup sets and 50% off select eyeshadow palettes.

Fall is just around the corner, and right now is the perfect opportunity to spruce up your makeup collection with toasty autumn colors. From now until Sept. 24, you can get 30% off sitewide at Urban Decay. Other discounts apply on top of this sale, including 10% off the All-Nighter collection, 50% off certain eyeshadow palettes and 40% off makeup sets.

See at Urban Decay

Popular palettes like the Honey and Wild Greens palettes are down to just $25 and $22 apiece. Save big on makeup sets like the Pretty in Pink set for $67 (save $45), the Red is the New Pink set for $91 (save $61) and the Cali Vibes palettes for $94 (save $63). Check out some more great deals below.

Wild Greens eyeshadow palette
$22 at Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eye Pencil
$16 at Urban Decay
Naked Honey eyeshadow palette
$25 at Urban Decay
Naked Reloaded eyeshadow palette
$22 at Urban Decay
All-Nighter Setting Spray
$23 at Urban Decay
Stay Naked Correcting Concealer
$21 at Urban Decay

