Get $30 Back When You Sign Up for a Costco Gold Star Membership at StackSocial

Shopping in bulk is a great way to save some cash, and right now you can cut the upfront cost in half.
Shopping in bulk at a big-box store like Costco is a great way to save money on the essentials.
Shopping in bulk at a big-box store like Costco is a great way to save money on the essentials. Of course you'll need a membership to shop there, but we've got a deal that will help cut down on that upfront cost. A one-year Costco Gold Star membership costs $60 upfront, but when you sign up right now at StackSocial, you'll get $30 back in the form of a digital Costco shop card, so you're essentially saving 50%. This offer is only available to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for over 18 months, and ends on Feb. 28, so be sure to get signed up before then. 

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. And while Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more, too. A Gold Star membership also means you can shop at Costco gas stations and pharmacies, and use the services at its optical and hearing aid centers. After you sign up, you'll receive your $30 shop card over email, which can be used both in-store and online. It's also worth noting that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until May 14 to redeem it, or you may not be able to take full advantage of this deal.

