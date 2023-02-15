Ring Car Cam Review iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Release Date PlayStation VR 2 Teardown Epic Galaxy S23 Deal Da Vinci's Forgotten Experiments Probiotic Foods for Gut Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Get 3 Months of Entertainment From Starz for Just $5

New subscribers can get access to hit movies, shows and original programming from Starz at a discount.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
starz-logo-2022-292
Starz/CNET

Streaming platforms are not in short supply, but with more and more entertainment subscription services increasing their prices and cutting back on content libraries, finding a deal is the key to getting the most value for your streaming dollar. Right now new and returning subscribers can get three months of Starz for just $5. That's a $22 savings. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend signing up sooner rather than later.

See at Starz

The Starz app earned a spot on our favorite streaming services for 2023, thanks to plenty of diverse programing and a unique library of titles. You'll get access to popular titles like P-Valley and Outlander, among many others. And your subscription plan will grant you unlimited downloads, early access to new TV show episodes, four simultaneous streams and ad-free viewing to keep you immersed in your entertainment without interruptions. 

Once your three month offer ends, your service will automatically roll to a month-to-month subscription plan at $9 a month, plus tax. However, you can cancel any time.

Read moreHow to Stream Netflix, HBO Max and More for Less Money Every Month

Looking for a deal on your next movie night?

Compare prices or add promo codes to your next streaming service subscription with a single click when using the CNET Shopping extension.