Get 3 Months of Entertainment From Starz for Just $5

Streaming platforms are not in short supply, but with more and more entertainment subscription services increasing their prices and cutting back on content libraries, finding a deal is the key to getting the most value for your streaming dollar. Right now new and returning subscribers can get three months of Starz for just $5. That's a $22 savings. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend signing up sooner rather than later.

The Starz app earned a spot on our favorite streaming services for 2023, thanks to plenty of diverse programing and a unique library of titles. You'll get access to popular titles like P-Valley and Outlander, among many others. And your subscription plan will grant you unlimited downloads, early access to new TV show episodes, four simultaneous streams and ad-free viewing to keep you immersed in your entertainment without interruptions.

Once your three month offer ends, your service will automatically roll to a month-to-month subscription plan at $9 a month, plus tax. However, you can cancel any time.

