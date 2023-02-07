Google's ChatGPT Rival Hogwarts Legacy Review OnePlus 11 Phone Review 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Review Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Musk's Tesla: 5 Years in Space Popular Tax Deduction
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Get 3 Months of Audible Premium Plus for Free

Score free access to over 200,000 bestselling audiobooks, podcasts and more with this three-month trial.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
Book covers and the Audible logo against a grey background.
Amazon

Whether you're an avid page turner or you just want to catch up on the latest bestsellers everyone is talking about, it can be difficult to find the time to head to the bookstore and grab your next reading fix, and that's all before trying to cram reading into the hustle and bustle of your day. 

Audible can help, and all without cluttering your shelves or having extra weight to lug around. Get all the latest bestsellers, classic content, podcasts and more with a free three-month trial of Audible's Premium Plus tier -- just sign up any time between now and Feb. 20 to take advantage of this deal.

See at Amazon

Audible is a pretty well-known service at this point, but if you're not familiar, the platform is a veritable library of audiobooks, podcasts and even original content just waiting to be discovered and enjoyed. And audible puts thousands of titles, from best-sellers and well-loved classics to Audible Originals and fun or thoughtful podcasts, at your fingertips -- once you sign up, of course. 

Included with your membership you'll get a credit each month to purchase a book to keep in your catalog -- and you'll get access to an exclusive 30% discount on premium titles, along with access to other exclusive sales and discounts, too. Once your trial ends, your subscription will continue at $15 a month, but you can cancel anytime. So why not give Audible Premium Plus a try? Sign up and start enjoying your three free months today.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.