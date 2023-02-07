Get 3 Months of Audible Premium Plus for Free

Whether you're an avid page turner or you just want to catch up on the latest bestsellers everyone is talking about, it can be difficult to find the time to head to the bookstore and grab your next reading fix, and that's all before trying to cram reading into the hustle and bustle of your day.

Audible can help, and all without cluttering your shelves or having extra weight to lug around. Get all the latest bestsellers, classic content, podcasts and more with a free three-month trial of Audible's Premium Plus tier -- just sign up any time between now and Feb. 20 to take advantage of this deal.

Audible is a pretty well-known service at this point, but if you're not familiar, the platform is a veritable library of audiobooks, podcasts and even original content just waiting to be discovered and enjoyed. And audible puts thousands of titles, from best-sellers and well-loved classics to Audible Originals and fun or thoughtful podcasts, at your fingertips -- once you sign up, of course.

Included with your membership you'll get a credit each month to purchase a book to keep in your catalog -- and you'll get access to an exclusive 30% discount on premium titles, along with access to other exclusive sales and discounts, too. Once your trial ends, your subscription will continue at $15 a month, but you can cancel anytime. So why not give Audible Premium Plus a try? Sign up and start enjoying your three free months today.