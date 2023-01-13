Biggest CES Innovations Worst Products of CES Future of Screens $99 AirPods Possible T-Mobile May Buy Mint Mobile Built-In Way to Cancel Subscriptions Super Bowl Commercials 2023 CNET Shopping
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our advice is expert-vetted and based on independent research, analysis and hands-on testing from our team of Certified Sleep Coaches. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get 25% Off Sitewide and Two Free Dream Pillows With a Mattress Purchase at Helix

If you've want a new mattress for better sleep, here's a deal to help you out.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A Helix bed
Helix

For Martin Luther King weekend, Helix is running a sale for 25% off sitewide, plus two free dream pillows with a mattress purchase. Helix is one of CNET's best mattresses because of its comfort layers and support for all kinds of sleepers, including side sleepers. 

See at Helix

During this sale, you have the option to purchase either the Midnight mattress or the Midnight luxe mattress. The luxe version, as you can guess from the name, has more to it. If you're deciding between which of the two to purchase, the luxe mattress has a premium pillow top for extra comfort, six different layers of foam and extra lumbar support.

The twin size is $1,030, but if you're looking for something bigger, you can snag the queen size for $1,780 and the king size for $2,155. The original Helix Midnight is cheaper overall, with prices starting at $702 for a twin-size bed. 

No matter which mattress you choose, you'll get two Dream pillows for free. Check out the sale and get yourself some better sleep today.

Mattress Buying Guides

Type

People

Preference

Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories

Sleep Tech