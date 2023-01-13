Get 25% Off Sitewide and Two Free Dream Pillows With a Mattress Purchase at Helix

For Martin Luther King weekend, Helix is running a sale for , plus two free dream pillows with a mattress purchase. Helix is one of CNET's best mattresses because of its comfort layers and support for all kinds of sleepers, including side sleepers.

During this sale, you have the option to purchase either the Midnight mattress or the Midnight luxe mattress. The luxe version, as you can guess from the name, has more to it. If you're deciding between which of the two to purchase, the luxe mattress has a premium pillow top for extra comfort, six different layers of foam and extra lumbar support.

The twin size is $1,030, but if you're looking for something bigger, you can snag the queen size for $1,780 and the king size for $2,155. The original Helix Midnight is cheaper overall, with prices starting at $702 for a twin-size bed.

No matter which mattress you choose, you'll get two Dream pillows for free. Check out the and get yourself some better sleep today.

