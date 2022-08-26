Get 25% Off Ring Alarm Sets (and Save up to $80)

Having a smart home includes things like voice-command lighting and smart TVs that can stream any service. But it also includes having a home alarm system that is catered to you. While traditional security systems can often involve lots of wires and require professional setup, you can easily install Ring home alarms and feel safe without the hassle of a complicated installation process. Right now, there are three alarm systems that are on sale on Amazon.

This sale includes deals on a five-piece alarm set, an eight-piece set and a 14-piece set, all of which are second-gen. Each set is either 24% or 25% off and savings range between $50 and $80. If you want to invest $150 into a comprehensive alarm system, check out the . Originally $200, you can save $50 on this set which includes a base station, a contact sensor, a keypad, a motion detector and a range extender. This alarm kit is perfect for condos or apartments.

The includes three more contact sensors and is good for one- or two-bedroom homes. It was originally $250, and you can get it for $188 and save $63. Get the most savings when you opt for the , which has two keypads, one base station, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and a range extender. This $330 set is just $250 now. All of the alarm sets are compatible with other Ring devices like the Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Indoor Cam.

Of course, before you make your purchase, you'll want to make sure you feel comfortable with Ring's current relationship with law enforcement, but you can always opt out of some of Ring's data-sharing settings for more privacy. If you still want the extra security of knowing what's on the other side of your door, snag this bargain while it lasts.