Get 24 Daily Harvest Meals for About $6 Each With This Healthy Meal Delivery Deal

If you haven't tried Daily Harvest in a while, I suggest you do. The brand added some excellent family-sized rice and pasta dishes to an already great lineup of soups, smoothies, bowls and flatbreads. Daily Harvest is offering its best-ever deal right to try its meals by meal. The brand is giving $60 off on any 24 items when you sign up in February with code FRUITVEG.

I track meal delivery deals for a living, and this is the best deal I've seen from the healthy meal delivery service. Daily Harvest is giving new customers as much as $60 off an order of 24 items -- just add the code FRUITVEG at checkout. Even without the discount, it's one of the more affordable meal delivery services, particularly to service those pesky breakfast and lunch meals. And the food is consistently good.

Your total cost if you choose 24 items for the first delivery will be $144. That's about six bucks per meal, an excellent way to stock your fridge for healthy eating this February. If you're looking for more meal delivery deals, check out my roundup of the best meal kit discounts right now.

Daily Harvest gets a lot of good stuff packed into one smoothie. David Watsky/CNET

After the trial box, 24 items will cost you about $200, or roughly $9 per meal. If you don't like it, you can pause or cancel your subscription at any time. So there's very little risk in trying daily harvest plant-based meals.

Wondering if Daily Harvest is any good? I tried the vegan meal delivery service earlier this year and thought it was even better than the first time I tried it. The plant-based smoothies, soups, bowls and flatbreads can be heated and eaten or popped in the fridge or freezer and saved for later.

Daily Harvest uses mostly organic produce and tons of healthy superfoods in its concoctions. The most work you'll have to do is blend your frozen smoothie ingredients with nut milk or yogurt and serve. Some of my favorite meals were vegan pastas and rice dishes that serve as many as four for about $5 per serving. Read my full review of Daily Harvest here to get the scoop.