Get $22 Off Sony's New LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds

For a limited time, Amazon is selling the new noise-canceling LinkBuds S true-wireless earbuds for $178 or $22 off their list price of $200.

David Carnoy
Sony Linkbuds on a green background
The LinkBuds S come in this white color or black.
Earlier this month Sony's newish LinkBuds, which feature an open design with a unique donut-shaped ring, were on sale for $22 off. Now the even newer LinkBuds S active noise-canceling earbuds with a noise-isolating design get the same $22-off treatment. You can pick them up for $178 or 11% off their list price of $200. While that may not be a huge discount, it's significant for a product that recently hit the market. Best Buy and other retailers are offering the LinkBuds S for $180, but Amazon comes in lower by a couple of bucks. 

As I said in my review, the LinkBuds S are really appealing in a lot of ways. They're lightweight and compact yet don't skimp on the features and performance. They're kind of a cross between Sony's entry-level C500 ($100) and its flagship WF-1000XM4 buds -- and basically the Sony equivalent of Apple's AirPods Pro

I was impressed with the sound quality for their size and my one gripe with them was that the voice-calling performance could have been a bit better.  However, in last couple of weeks Sony upgraded the firmware for the LinkBuds S and it does seem to have improved the voice-calling performance, with better voice pickup -- callers said my voice sounded clearer after the firmware upgrade while the background noise was muffled pretty well. 

Read our full LinkBuds S review.

