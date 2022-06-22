Get $22 Off Sony's New LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds

Earlier this month Sony's newish LinkBuds, which feature an open design with a unique donut-shaped ring, were on sale for $22 off. Now the even newer LinkBuds S active noise-canceling earbuds with a noise-isolating design get the same $22-off treatment. You can pick them up for $178 or 11% off their list price of $200. While that may not be a huge discount, it's significant for a product that recently hit the market. and other retailers are offering the LinkBuds S for $180, but Amazon comes in lower by a couple of bucks.

As I said in my review, the LinkBuds S are really appealing in a lot of ways. They're lightweight and compact yet don't skimp on the features and performance. They're kind of a cross between Sony's entry-level ($100) and its flagship WF-1000XM4 buds -- and basically the Sony equivalent of Apple's AirPods Pro.

I was impressed with the sound quality for their size and my one gripe with them was that the voice-calling performance could have been a bit better. However, in last couple of weeks Sony upgraded the firmware for the LinkBuds S and it does seem to have improved the voice-calling performance, with better voice pickup -- callers said my voice sounded clearer after the firmware upgrade while the background noise was muffled pretty well.

Read our full LinkBuds S review.