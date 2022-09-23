Get 20% Off Skin Care Sitewide During Tula's Friends and Family Sale

Starting Friday, skin care brand Tula is running a friends-and-family sale for using the offer code SAVE20 through Sept. 28. While many skin care products on the market use ingredients that support all skin types, not all of them use probiotics like Tula does.

Since this is a sitewide sale, you have options for products that are formulated for clearing blemishes, aging, dark spots and more. I haven't tried this brand's products yet, so I don't have any personal recommendations, but a few products really stand out to me based on their price and the product types.

Have acne flare ups? This for $30 works on several skin types, including mature and blemish-prone skin. With ingredients such as sulfur to treat acne and sopro complex (a proprietary blend) to help balance the skin, anyone using this should get skin issues under control.

For softer skin in the morning, tackle your dry skin at night with this for $54. This night cream has everything you need, such as AHA, vitamin C and more for improving your skin's texture. And for those of you who love apple cider vinegar, witch hazel and clay, this is $29.

I'm always a fan of trying smaller sizes of products before buying larger ones (it saves you money in the long run), so check out this for $39. It's a four-piece kit with a face cleanser, sugar scrub, day and night cream and brightening treatment drops. And while you're shopping, pick up a for $46 to exfoliate and moisturize your body for better skin health.

For the entire sitewide sale, head over to for more beauty products made to support your skin from head to toe.