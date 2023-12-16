Get 20% Off Peet's Coffee Gift Subscriptions With This Holiday Sale

Many of us enjoy a cup of joe to start the day. If you're looking for a holiday deal that's perfect for a coffee lover, Peet's has you covered. Right now the company is slashing prices on gift subscriptions by 20%, meaning you can give your loved ones Peet's Coffee for up to a year at a discounted rate. Just use promo code GIFTSUB at checkout to take advantage of this deal. This offer is available now through Christmas Day.

Coffee subscriptions make great gifts for people who enjoy gourmet coffee. Not only are gifts like these consumable, which doesn't clutter the house, but it also brings added convenience to your loved ones, allowing them to skip the grocery store or avoid having to go on a morning coffee run at a chain. Peet's offers durations of three, six or 12 months, with prices starting at $52.68 with the discount applied. Just select which subscription you want to give and provide Peet's with the name of the recipient, then your loved one will get to pick from the options Peet's has available to get blends they'll be sure to enjoy.

One pound of coffee will be delivered monthly for the duration of the subscription, and since these subscriptions are prepaid in advance, you'll be charged in full and don't have to worry about cancelation. Plus, you can choose which date you want your loved one to be notified about the gift so that you don't spoil the surprise before the big day. And if you want to throw in a new brewer, check out our roundup of coffee maker deals happening now. Or check out other thoughtful digital gifts you can snag for the holidays.