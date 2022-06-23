Get 20% Off Designer Sunglasses With Prescription Lenses

Need a new pair of shades to combat the summer sun? National Sunglasses Day is coming up, and GlassesUSA, one of our favorite places to buy glasses, sunglasses and contacts online, is celebrating with an exclusive offer to ensure you get the best price for your new summer sunglasses. Now through June 27, the company is offering , including brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol. To get the discount, use promo code ICON20 at checkout.

And if you need prescription lenses, don't fret -- your purchase comes with a basic lens package as well, making it a great time to invest in a prescription pair of sunglasses, if you want to make driving less of a hassle during the day or read by the pool with ease. If you don't have a copy of your prescription or it has expired, GlassesUSA can help you . You can even before you buy, giving you a better idea of how the frames will look on your face.

Your order will also ship right to your door absolutely free. And if designer frames aren't necessarily the most important part of your purchase, GlassesUSA has available worth checking out -- just keep in mind while you browse that you can only use one promo code per order. And if you don't find exactly what you're looking for, you can always check out CNET's roundup of the best glasses and contacts deals currently available and shop from the comfort of your own home.