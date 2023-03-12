Get 2 Pairs of Glasses for the Price of 1 at EyeBuyDirect

Looking to update your style for the spring season? A new pair of glasses can give you a whole new look, and right now, you can pick some up at a serious discount. Right now at EyeBuyDirect -- one of our favorite places to shop for glasses online -- when you buy one pair and use the promo code TIME2SAVE, you'll get a second pair for free and save 15% on your order. This is a great chance to update your look on a budget, but without a set expiration, there's no telling how long this deal will last. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are over 1,400 different pairs of glasses to choose from, with glasses for every face and style. You don't need to get two of the same pair to qualify for the discount, so feel free to mix and match. There are, however, a few restrictions: This offer doesn't apply to frames from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Arnette or Vogue, at least one pair must cost $15 or more and the discount will always be applied to the lower-priced pair.

To find your perfect match, you can filter the glasses by shape, material, color and more. And not only can you fit any pair with your lens prescription, you can also add other helpful features like blue-light blocking, transition lenses and polarization. Frames , and go all the way if you're looking to splurge.

And for even more bargains, be sure to check out our roundup of the best online glasses and contacts deals that you can take advantage of right now.