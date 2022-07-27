Get 2 Free Minis With a $25 Purchase, or 3 Free Minis With a $40 Purchase at Elf Cosmetics

Elf cosmetics has been known for its affordable but effective makeup products for years, so when a sale or deal comes around, it's easy to stock up on products without spending too much. Right now, the beauty brand is offering two free mini makeup products if you spend $25 or more. Plus, you get a third free mini when you spend $40 or more on their site.

There are several dozen products to choose from during this offer, including some of Elf's best-sellers. We put together some ideas that'll hit the $25 purchase threshold while you slay your makeup goals.

Brows

Elf This $3 retractable brow pencil comes in five different colors. There's grapeseed oil and vitamin E in the creamy, smudge-proof formula.

Some people, including myself, feel great with a simple look especially when they're going out for errands or on a coffee run. Having my brow game on point is the one thing I'll do to keep a polished but not overdone look. Elf has a and a that will help keep your hairs in place. Use their to fill in your brows. That's really all you need to step your brow game up, and you still have $12 leftover to hit $25, so I'd suggest using it on Elf's

Eyes

Elf This limited-time eight-piece powder eyeshadow palette is inspired by cookies n' cream. It's ultrapigmented with a mix of shimmery, matte, and metallic shades.

There's so much flexibility and creativity when it comes to doing your eyes. There's different eyeliners, thousands of eyeshadows, and various mascaras that you can use to create unique looks. At Elf, dozens of eye products qualify for this free minis deal, including this and this If you want a well-rounded eye makeup set, opt for this (which is only $3 and comes in many different color options), and this . Grab three mascara options including this , the , and the for a subtle look.

Lips

Elf This moisturizing lip scrub is the first step to juicy and plump lips. It helps exfoliate and smooth your lips from any dry or dead skin. The formula includes hydrating jojoba oil, shea butter and avocado oil.

Lips are the last thing that I do when I'm doing a full-makeup look, or even when I'm just wearing light makeup and opting for a plumping gel for my lips. Whatever look you want to complete, Elf has a broad range of lip products that are a part of its free minis deal. This comes with key rings and is inspired by Dunkin Donuts. For a deeper color and bold look, add this available in eight different colors, and this . Complete your set with a or get your third free gift by adding , and .

Face

Elf This lightweight setting spray is a perfect final touch to any look. It locks makeup in for up to 16 hours and is infused with cooling cucumber, aloe, and green tea extracts.

There's plenty to choose from in this department so we'll hit all the bases. After your initial step of healthy and hydrated skin, a good primer can transform your look. Thankfully there's this and this . Grab this $7 or to blot out any dark spots before putting on this or this . Add some contour , , and .