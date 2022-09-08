Get 2 Blink Security Cameras for Just $70, a Savings of $110

If you're looking for a reliable, versatile security camera with a long-lasting battery that doesn't cost a fortune, Blink security cameras are an affordable option. Right now, you can save and get them both for just $70 -- a superb deal whether you're new to Blink or looking to expand your setup.

This deal is good for today only -- as long as it doesn't sell out -- so hurry and grab yours while you can. There's a limit of five per customer, so you can get up to 10 total cameras for less. This sale also includes a set of three camera mounts for just $13 (save $6).

The Blink security cameras are fully wireless and battery-operated, offering HD camera footage both day and night with infrared vision. Two AA batteries (which are included) per camera will ensure that the camera is running for up to two years. You can store video clips and photos in the cloud with a subscription plan. By using the Blink app, you can hear and talk back to visitors no matter where you are.

Use the camera mounts to put the security cameras around your home, including above your front door, garage and more. Though each wireless Blink camera already comes with a mounting bracket, you can opt to set up more mounts with this deal. These brackets are compatible with Blink Outdoor, Blink Indoor, XT2, XT and first-gen Blink Indoor cameras.