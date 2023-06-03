Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
X
Get 15% Off Art From Grid Studio for the Tech or Gamer Dad

Give dad nostalgic art for his office or man cave featuring disassembled classic tech from Apple, Nintendo and more.

2 min read
A frame displays a disassembled iPhone 4 from Grid Studio.
Grid Studio

Tools and ties tend to be the go-to gift for guys -- but both can get a little stale. If you want a funky gift for a nerdy dad, you might be looking at the latest gadgets, but those kinds of dads can usually beat you to the punch, grabbing the latest tech as soon as it hits store shelves. Instead, this Father's Day you should consider getting something truly unique with a nostalgic twist any dad can appreciate. Right now Grid Studio is offering large discounts on some of its best-selling art, as well as a 15% discount sitewide with code FD15 at checkout, helping you get your old man a gift he'd love to show off. This offer is available now through June 4. 

Grid Studio displays vintage tech such as phones, gaming devices and more. It disassembles each device into its component parts and arranges them in a fascinating and engaging way. The piece is displayed in a classic frame that will look elegant in any setting. For Father's Day, Grid Studio has discounted two of their most popular pieces to make it a bit easier to splurge for dad. For fans of Apple, the Grid iPhone 4 is marked down to $99, a savings of $70. And for the Gamer Dad, you can score a Grid Game Boy for $199, saving you $100. And for everything else, you can nab 15% off. 

While this gift would be a cool addition to a game room or man cave, it's elegant enough that dad can show off his love of tech or games in any space, including the office, living room and beyond. The company has a lot of neat options, including art made from iPhones, Android phones and Nokia phones, and others from console-makers including Nintendo, Sony and Sega. Check out the entire selection at Grid Studio and let your dad bask in his nostalgia in style -- and while you're at it, you can pick up a little something for your own home. 

