Get $15 Off Anker's New Bose SoundLink Flex-Like Bluetooth Speaker

The Soundcore Motion 300's design is reminiscent of Bose's excellent SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker. But it costs a lot less -- only $65 as part of an early-bird pricing deal.

David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.
Expertise Mobile accessories and portable audio, including headphones, earbuds and speakers Credentials
  • Maggie Award for Best Regularly Featured Web Column/Consumer
David Carnoy
soundcore-by-anker-motion-300-black

The Anker Soundcore Motion 300 speaker ships in early October but is on sale now for $15 off its list price of $80. 

 David Carnoy/CNET

Bose's excellent SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker sells for around $150 and sometimes goes on sale for less. The Soundcore Motion 300 is Anker's answer to that Bose speaker. Around the same size as the Bose, it doesn't sound quite as good, but it sounds impressive for its compact size and costs only $80 -- or $65 as part of an early-bird presale of the speaker, which ships in early October. I've been testing the speaker over the last few days.

Like the SoundLink Flex, the Motion 300 can be laid down flat with its speaker firing up toward the ceiling (or sky) or propped up as shown in the photo above. It's IPX7 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of audio at moderate volume levels. There's also support for Sony's LDAC audio codec for Android and other devices that support Bluetooth wireless streaming with LDAC. 

The speaker has a bass boost button that does amp up the low end a bit. But I actually thought the speaker sounded a bit better without the bass boost engaged, because it seemed slightly overdriven with the boost on. The bass just doesn't sound that tight at higher volumes. That's where the Bose does better.

But aside from that small downside, the Soundcore Motion 300 is a very good mini Bluetooth speaker and a good value, particularly at $65. It's available in three colors.

The Soundcore by Anker Motion 300 comes in three color options
Anker
