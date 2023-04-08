Get 12 Games a Month for Just $12 With Humble Choice Premium

Whether you're an avid gamer or just a casual fan, having a wide variety of games to choose from is never a bad thing, right? With Humble Bundle, you can easily stock up on a bunch of PC games. From first-person shooters to cozy forest games, you can get 12 games per month for just $12 with .

When you sign up for Humble Choice, you get a monthly mix of PC games to own forever. But you don't just get a dozen games each month, you also get exclusive access to the Humble Games Collection and discounts for up to 20% off in the Humble Store. Check out .

When you purchase something on Humble Bundle, you'll be sent a key to redeem on platforms such as Steam, GOG, Ubisoft Connect Desktop App and others. I personally love Humble Bundle and have purchased a variety of bundles. There are games I still have access to and enjoy playing even after 10 years and switching devices and platforms. Humble Bundle has also exposed me to games I wouldn't normally have bought myself but have enjoyed playing nonetheless, and it's turned me on to indie games I would've never known existed.

Another cool thing about Humble Bundle is you can choose where your money goes. Outside the monthly subscription (where 5% of your subscription fee goes to charity), you get to choose not only how much you pay for a game or bundle, but also how much of your payment goes to charity. Since 2010, Humble Bundle has picked a charity each month to donate to, and the Humble community has contributed more than $200 million.

