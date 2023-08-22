Get 10TB of Premium Cloud Storage From Degoo for $100

Most have us have dealt with unexpected drive errors and computer crashes at one time or another. And when you store all of your important documents, photos and other files on your computer's storage drive, events like these could result in you losing everything.

If you want real security for your most important data, you can get some peace of mind by backing up all of your most important files on a cloud storage service. Right now you can snag a lifetime Degoo Premium subscription with a whopping 10TB of storage space for $100 at StackSocial, which saves you hundreds compared with the usual price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Clearing space on your drive after every big project can be a hassle, and getting to the office only to find you've left your external storage or USB drive at home can be a nightmare if you have an important meeting or presentation. That's why investing in a cloud storage service is so convenient. Degoo lets you upload everything from images, videos and music to software, files and other data, keeping your information safe and secure with 256-bit AES encryption.

With Degoo, you can access your data via your phone, tablet or web browser. And secure file sharing with friends or colleagues is easy, too. Now, one thing to note is that this base plan does have a 1GB file size limit, but there are additional features available through in-app purchases, including a 50GB file size limit upgrade -- which might be worth it if you have large files to keep up. Just keep in mind that those add-ons are at additional cost. Still, whether you're working from home, the office or on the go, you won't have to worry about losing files just because your hardware fails, and that peace of mind is well worth the investment.

