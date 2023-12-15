Get 10TB of Cloud Storage for Life for Just $100

Nobody ever expects data loss to happen, but when it does, it can be catastrophic if you don't have a backup. Whether it's damage to your device or a hard drive going kaput, there's always a possibility you'll lose data. That's why it's so important to have a good off-device storage solution, especially when it comes to irreplaceable stuff like family photos or work files.

If you want to secure and back up your most important data and give yourself a little peace of mind, investing in a cloud storage service to store all of your most important files is a good idea. StackSocial is currently offering a lifetime Degoo Premium subscription with a whopping 10TB of storage space for just $100, which saves you hundreds over its usual price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Clearing space on your drive after every big project can be a hassle, and getting to the office only to find you've left your external storage or USB drive at home can be a nightmare if you have an important meeting or presentation. That's why investing in a cloud storage service is so convenient. Degoo lets you upload everything from images, videos and music to software, files and other data, keeping your information safe and secure with 256-bit AES encryption.

With Degoo, you can access your data via your phone, tablet or web browser. And secure file sharing with friends or colleagues is easy, too. Now, one thing to note is that this base plan does have a 1GB file size limit, but there are additional features available through in-app purchases, including a 50GB file size limit upgrade -- which might be worth it if you have large files to upload. Just keep in mind that those add-ons are at additional cost. Still, whether you're working from home, the office or on the go, you won't have to worry about losing files just because your hardware fails, and that peace of mind is well worth the investment.

