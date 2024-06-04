Get $10 Off Visible Cell Plans for 3 Months With This Coupon Code

As a recurring and necessary cost, there's no way to get around paying for cell phone service. However, there are multiple ways to reduce the financial burden. For example, for a limited time, you can score discounts Visible's service tiers with the coupon code MOOLAH. With this code you can pay as little as $15 per month for three months of unlimited service. This deal is slated to expire June 30, so act fast if you're considering switching up your phone plan.

Visible -- which is out top cellphone plan pick for those looking for a single, unlimited line -- is owned by Verizon and uses their cell phone towers, which means you can count on reliable 4G, 5G and LTE service in 99% of the country. They have two plans to choose from. The Visible plan normally costs $25 per month but drops to $15 a month with the coupon. It includes services such as mobile hotspot, unlimited talk and text, and service to Canada and Mexico. On this tier, Visible also blocks robocalls and spam.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Their next plan is the Visible Plus plan. It normally costs $45 per month but you can score your first three months at $35 a month with this deal. Along with the features of the standard Visible plan, you also get access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, 50GB of premium data, $10 off Verizon Home Internet, smartwatch service for an extra $10, faster unlimited hotspot service, call service to up to 30 countries and texting to up to 200.

If you need to shop around for more phone plan deals, we've got lists of best prepaid, senior and cell phone plans that can help you consider your next big deal.