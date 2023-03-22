Gear Up for Spring With Up to 50% Off Roka Sunglasses and Swimwear

With spring just around the corner, you may be looking to update your wardrobe for the new season. And if you're looking for some stylish new shades, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Roka makes some of our favorite styles and frames for sunglasses in 2023, and right now you can pick some up for less at its ongoing spring sale. Now through March 27, you can save up to 50% on select sunglasses, as well as 40% on gear like goggles and workout gear. And if you need a new pair of reading glasses, you can pick up select styles for just $99.

There are over 30 different pairs of sunglasses on sale right now, so no matter what your style is, you're sure to find the perfect pair to complete your look. There's everything from old-school to sleek and modern styles like these square-frame . Or gear up for parties and beach days with a pair of these . And most pairs are available in multiple different color configurations so you can match them to the rest of your wardrobe -- though prices do jump around a bit between different colors.

And sunglasses aren't the only thing on sale right now. Roka also make a variety of specifically for triathletes, and right now you can pick some up for hundreds off the usual price. And you can grab several different styles of , which come in multiple different colors and magnification levels.