Gear Up for Grilling Season With $88 Off This Masterbuilt Combo Grill and Smoker

Grilling season is officially in full swing, and if you're looking to upgrade your backyard setup, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 is a combination grill and smoker that can do it all, and right now at Amazon, you can grab it for $398, which is $88 off the usual price. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so if you're hoping to snag one at this price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

The Gravity Series 560 is a digital charcoal grill/smoker hybrid that offers you the best of both worlds. It can reach temperatures of up to 225 degrees F in just 7 minutes, or get up to a blistering 700 degrees F in just 13 minutes. Plus, it includes reversible smoke and sear cast-iron grates for either tender "low and slow" smoking, or to help get that perfect high-heat sear. It's equipped with a gravity-fed hopper that can hold charcoal or briquette for up to 15 hours of use. It also features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, which allow you to adjust the temperature and cook time remotely through the Masterbuilt companion app, or using the grill's simple digital control panel. And despite it's relatively small footprint of 51 by 24 inches, it still manages to fit in an impressive 560-square inches of cooking space.