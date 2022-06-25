Early Prime Day Deals Roe v. Wade Overturned Surface Laptop Go 2 Review 4th of July Sales M2 MacBook Pro Deals Healthy Meal Delivery Best TVs for Every Budget Noise-Canceling Earbuds Dip to $100
Deals

Gear Up for Game Night With 30% Off Select Board Games at Target

With games for kids, adults and everyone in between, you can score new games for your next get-together at a fraction of the cost.
Three adults sit around a coffee table playing a card game.
Big Potato | Unsplash

Looking for a fun way to spend an evening with family or friends? Board games are a great option. There are many different types of games to choose from, so you're sure to find one that everyone will enjoy. Plus, playing games is a great way to bond with loved ones. 

With Amazon's Prime Day on the way, early deals are rolling in and a ton of competitors are slashing prices as well. Right now, for a limited time you can get select board games at Target for 30% off. So why not add some new games to your collection?

See at Target

We went through the sale selection and picked out a few highlights below, but there are a lot of game deals available. Check out some of the best offers below and be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Target.

Game deals for $25 or less

Game deals for $10 or less