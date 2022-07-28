I Treasure This GE Air Conditioner and It's $118 Off Right Now

I don't know where I'd be without my beloved AC, especially this summer. I wedged unit into my living room window in June and it's been keeping my apartment cool all summer. If you're in need of consistent cooling or your AC is on the fritz (here are five signs that it's time to replace it), you can snatch this model up at or for $247 and $118 off the normal price. It's also just $4 shy of the all-time low price and delivery is free.

This monster room cooler comes with a remote but also connects to Wi-Fi and is app-enabled so you can control it from your device and get real-time feedback, optimize output and more. It has three cool settings and three fan speeds and will chill a room as big as 350 square feet. From personal experience I can add that the room I have it in is about 500 square feet and it does great.

