Gamers Can Grab a New Xbox Wireless Controller for Just $45

Snag a $20 discount on the red variant of Microsoft's wireless controller for the Xbox Series X or Series S.

A red Microsoft Xbox Series X|S wireless controller is displayed against an orange background.
If you're looking for the best Xbox controller for the Series X and Series S, you can't beat Microsoft's controller. It's a solid standard wireless controller that covers all the basics and can last through long gaming sessions, so you can play comfortably and uninterrupted. Normally listing for $65 at Target, you can snag the red variant of our favorite Xbox controller for just $45 right now -- that's a $20 savings. This offer is available now through tomorrow, Aug. 25. 

This controller uses two AA batteries, which will provide you with up to 40 hours of gameplay. It also has a USB-C port so you can plug it in if you do run out of battery power. And there's a 3.5mm audio jack for you to use with compatible headsets. You can also take advantage of customizable button mapping and profiles by using the Xbox Accessories app. Aside from the Xbox Series X and Series S, this controller also works for Xbox One and One S, PCs and both Apple and Android phones and tablets, which is why it's our favorite universal controller for Macs and iPads for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Read more: Xbox Series X vs. Xbox Series S: Which Game Console Is Best for You?

