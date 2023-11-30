Game Anywhere With This $400 Asus ROG Ally Handheld Console (save $200)

Gamers have never had it so good with there now being more and better options than ever. You don't have to limit yourself to playing in front of the big screen, either, with plenty of handheld options on the table. The Asus ROG Ally is one example and now it's available with a deep post-Cyber Monday discount.

The ROG Ally would normally sell for around $600 in this 512GB configuration but right now Best Buy will sell you one for just $400, a $200 saving, and all without making you work for it. That means you don't have to enter any discount codes or clip any coupons and you'll get a free Game Pass Ultimate trial included, too. It's worth remembering that with Best Buy keeping its cards close to its chest we don't know how long this deal is going to last, so consider placing that order soon if you want to lock this deal in.

The Asus ROG Ally comes with a large 7-inch display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD 1080p resolution. The whole thing is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor with 512GB of storage ensuring you have plenty of space for saving all of your favorite games.

Not that saving games is your only option, of course. Sure, you can download games from Steam but there are plenty of ways to play games over the internet with support for multiple cloud-based gaming platforms available such as Game Pass Ultimate or GeForce Now. In short, if you can play it on Windows, you can play it on the Ally.