Gain Access to over 240 Mac Apps for Just $85

Buying apps for the Mac can be an expensive endeavor, especially if you just bought yourself something like the MacBook Air and need to load it up. Luckily, Setapp can help save you a lot of trouble in that regard since it gives you access to over 240 apps for the Mac at just one subscription cost. While it usually goes for quite $120 for the one-year subscription, this deal will let you grab it for a lot less.

Today, Stack Social is offering a full year of Setapp's Personal Mac Plan for just $85, a discount of 29%. It also happens to be a deal that you don't have to jump through any hoops for, with no on-screen coupons or discount codes involved. However, you do need to be a new customer to Setapp, so keep that in mind if you're a returning customer.

Once you're all signed up you can download any of those 240-plus apps without any additional payments. And because these are the full apps, you won't have to deal with any ads or in-app purchases, either. There are apps across tons of different categories, including such well-regarded utilities as CleanMyMac X, CleanShot X, Numi, Session, Boom 3D and dozens more. You're sure to find something useful and productive, whether you're on the hunt for a new developer tool, task manager or something to get the creative juices flowing.

Not sure that Setapp is for you? There is a free seven-day trial available if you go direct to the Setapp website, but make sure to buy your year's subscription via Stack Social to get the best price when you're ready.