FurReal Chatty Charlie w/ Accessories for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the FurReal Chatty Charlie the Barkin' Beagle bundled with several accessories for $9.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 under our mention from last week (which didn't include the accessories) and the lowest price we've seen for this toy. (It's the best deal now for a Chatty Charlie alone by $10, although most retailers charge $30 or more.) It includes two capes, two arm bands, two masks, and a medallion. It requires four AA batteries (included).
