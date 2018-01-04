FuriBee Q95 95mm PNP Micro FPV Racing Drone for $70 + free shipping

GearBest offers the FuriBee Q95 95mm PNP Micro FPV Racing Drone for $132.28. Coupon code "XMASDEAL15" cuts that to $69.99. With free shipping, that's $86 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features a 700TVL camera with a 120° FOV.
Also available is the FuriBee Q95 95mm BNF Micro FPV Racing Drone for $99.99. Coupon code "XMASDEAL13" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Specs are as above, but it's a Bind-and-Fly system rather than a Plug-and-Play. Both deals end January 31.
Note: These items ship from China and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!