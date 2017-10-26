Funko Star Wars POP! Vinyl Figure for $2 + pickup at Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Funko Star Wars POP! Vinyl Figure in Assorted Styles (Darth Vader pictured) for $1.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's tied with our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $7 today. It measures 3.75" tall.



Note: These are offered online in a random character style; it's unclear if you'll be able to choose which character you pick up in-store.