Funko Shogun Star Wars Boba Fett Figure for $122 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Funko Shogun Star Wars Boba Fett Empire Strikes Back Figure for $126.87. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $122.05. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. The 24" vinyl figure comes with metallic foil stickers for the torso, a missile firing gauntlet, jetpack, and movable rangefinder.
