Funko Pop! The Last Jedi General Leia for $3 + pickup at Walmart

Love it or hate it, there's no denying that The Last Jedi was a fitting tribute to Carrie Fisher. Looking to honor her legacy as Leia? Walmart offers this Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Last Jedi General Leia for $2.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our February mention, a $5 savings on this Walmart-exclusive figure, and a strong price for a Funko Pop character in general.