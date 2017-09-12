Funko POP! DC Comics Mystery Box for $13 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Funko POP! DC Comics Mystery Box for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $1 under our February mention, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Originally released as a Walmart-exclusive for Black Friday, each box contains the Killer Croc Imposter Batman POP, Batman Animated Series Two Face Dorbz POP, Harley Quinn Imposter Batman Pocket POP, and a random DC Pint Size Hero.
