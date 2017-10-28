Funko Pop!: Captain America Civil War Set for $7 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Funko Pop!: Marvel Captain America Civil War Set for $6.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 less than our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. It includes Hawkeye and Spiderman figures, and Captain America and Iron Man keychains.
