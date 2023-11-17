Fubo's Black Friday Streaming Deal Is Its Biggest Sale of the Year

Fubo's Black Friday offer is now live and it's the streaming service's best deal of the year. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans. As new subscriber, you'll save $20 on your first month and another $20 for your second month. Plus, there's a seven-day free trial to begin, so you can actually try out the service for free before you pay a penny and cancel at any time.

Fubo brings over 350 live channels with cloud DVR. It has tons of sports options, including college football and college basketball, without the need to pay for cable TV. And for the non-sports fans in your home, there's also live news and holiday shows and movies, kids shows and a whole lot more. We've reviewed the service and there's a lot to love about Fubo. In the past Fubo has made our roundup of the best live TV streaming service for cord cutters and it still ranks on our best sports streaming service list.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

