FQ777 124 WiFi RC Pocket Quadcopter Drone for $10 + free s&h from China

LightInTheBox offers the FQ777 124 WiFi 4-Channel RC Pocket Quadcopter Drone in several colors (White pictured) for $9.89 with free shipping. (Choose "USB" under "Power Adapter" to see this price.) That's a slight drop from our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. It features a 6-axis gyro, 2.4GHz transmitter, 1-key return, headless mode, flight range up to 164 feet, LED lights, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to five minutes of flight time per charge. The remote control requires four AA batteries, not included.



Note: This item ships from China and may take three to four weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add shipping insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 49-cent fee. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.