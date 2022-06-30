Fourth of July Sale at Target Discounts Grills, Groceries, Furniture, Apparel and More

Independence Day is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends. Many Americans are going to commemorate the occasion by spending time with friends and family, grilling out, going for a swim or watching fireworks. But for savvy shoppers, this weekend can also be a great time to cash in on big bargains.

Fourth of July sales are in full swing as retailers are slashing prices to celebrate. and Target is joining the fray. Now through Monday, July 4, you'll on summer items, apparel, home decor and much more.

Target's Fourth of July sale is offering a plethora of deep discounts on a variety of items all weekend long. Get outside with 20% off , and . There are also a ton of red, white and blue styles on sale for , and starting at just $5, so you can celebrate in style.

And for those of you who need a or some great like , , and more, Target is also discounting select items by up to 30%.

It's also a perfect time to revamp your space both inside and out. Right now Target is offering up to 30% off and , as well as , and . Those with a green thumb can also take advantage of 15% off select .

You'll even find great like buy one, get one . two-for-$5 and much more. are also discounted by up to 50%, so you can keep the kids entertained.

In addition to these discounts, Target is also offering a free $5 gift card with the purchase of three select or when you purchase at least .

Also, military personnel, veterans and their families can when you join Target Circle and verify your military status now through July 4.