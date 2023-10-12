Forget Prime Day, Save $200 on a New Dell XPS 13 Laptop Today

All of the attention over the last few days might have been on Amazon and the October Prime Day shenanigans, but even while there are some stragglers that's starting to wind down. Not that anyone told Dell, because it's now offering the popular XPS 13 laptop for just $599. That's a $200 saving on the usual $800 asking price. It's a limited-time deal though, and that means that you might risk missing out if you don't act soon.

And act soon, you should. This is a great laptop for people who want solid performance without breaking the bank. And you even get to choose from two fetching colors: sky and umber. They're a sort of blue and metallic brown, respectively. And they're both gorgeous.

The beauty is more than skin deep here, too. The XPS 13 comes with a 12-gen Intel Core i5-123OU alongside 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 256GB PCIe x2 NVMe SSD. That should all be enough to keep your office and productivity apps zipping along.

You'll spend your time looking at a 13.4-inch FHD+ display with a 1920x1200 resolution, and that display also has an anti-glare finish and itty bitty bezels thanks to what Dell calls "InfinityEdge." Other notable specifications include a 45W USB-C charger and a 720p web camera, while the keyboard is backlit. There's also a fingerprint scanner so you won't have to keep entering your password for everything, too.

This being a limited-time deal it's unlikely to stick around. I've already mentioned that, sure. But you can never be too careful when there's money to be saved.