Forget Amazon: Kohl's Has Way Better Black Friday Deals on These 10 Gifts

Black Friday means big deals at Kohl's this holiday shopping season, and occasionally those deals are even better than you'll find at online giant Amazon. Black Friday sales at Kohl's are compounded by two coupon codes you can stack for 10% off (on home items only) and 15% off sale prices. Kohl's also offers free shipping on all orders $25 or above -- and let's not forget about Kohl's Cash.

Whether it's an exclusive product or simply a better price than Amazon currently offers, we've collected nine of the best deals at Kohl's right now that you can't find at Amazon. For more Black Friday goodness, discover how to win a free $20 credit from Amazon and the secret Black Friday deals only available from Alexa. Plus: Walmart deals that Amazon can't match, Best Buy deals better than Amazon's and a random assortment of super-cheap Amazon impulse purchases.

Kohl's The Fujifilm Instax camera brought new life back into instant still cameras, becoming one of the hottest party accessories, and the latest model offers improved lighting, even in dark scenes. Get started shooting friends or making selfies with a price on an entry-level bundle for the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera that's tough to beat. Kohl's special $70 Instax Mini bundle is more than $40 less than Amazon's cheapest Fujifilm Instax Mini bundle.

Kohl's This full collection of cookware from the Food Network looks great and is built to last -- all pots and pans have durable, two-layer ceramic coating and tempered glass lids. You get large and small saucepans, large and small skillets, a sauté pan and a stockpot. The Food Network cookware set isn't offered at Amazon, and even an entry-level Amazon Basics aluminum cookware set will cost you $40 more.

Kohl's One of the coolest Nerf Strike toys this holiday season is this Hawkeye-like bow that fires soft-tipped darts up to 85 feet. You can fire 15 darts at a time without reloading, and the bow comes with 48 darts total. It's currently more than half off at Kohl's and out of stock at Amazon.

Kohl's Get ready for crystal-clear views of the moon, the planets and the rest of the night sky with this telescope that works with your smartphone to explain everything you're seeing and share views with friends. It includes a 114mm Newtonian optical tube, aluminum tripod and smartphone adapter with bungee cords. The telescope is currently $100 off at Kohl's, while the cheapest Celestron telescope with a 114mm refractor at Amazon will cost you almost $100 more.

Kohl's Popular Lego sets during the holidays are like lost cats -- hard to track down and not likely to stay in any one place for long. If you're looking to get this wicked cool Iron Man set with minifigures of Iron Man, Obadiah Stane and Pepper Potts, you'd best act quickly. The Iron Monger mech set is 24% off at Kohl's right now, but is currently out of stock at Amazon.

Kohl's Want to make sure that your family hears what you're saying over the holidays? Or maybe you want your whole neighborhood to hear you cheer for your favorite World Cup team. Whatever your reason for sound amplification, this megaphone will do the trick, with a built-in bottle opener to keep you hydrated while you're shouting. Amazon offers the same model for $14 more.

Kohl's Everyone likes to complain about the pain of walking on Lego blocks, but have you ever stepped on an upside-down Hot Wheels car in the dark? Ouch. This helpful little table from Step2 gives your kids a home base for their Hot Wheels tracks, as well as an instant ramp and launching pad. We can't promise anything, but it may help make Hot Wheels cleanup easier and avoid those terrible nighttime surprises. The Hot Wheels Race Car & Track Pay Table is exclusively available at Kohl's.

Kohl's Bring the pleasure of fresh-baked pizza to your backyard patio with this stainless-steel pizza oven that's 28% off right now. It features foldable legs for easy assembly and an all-weather, water-repellent design to help it last. It's not just for pizza, either -- you can easily cook steaks, burgers, chicken, fish or more. The oven uses wood pellets or wood chips for natural wood-fired flavor, and it's currently $60 cheaper at Kohl's than at Amazon right now.

Kohl's If your kids are into Monster Jam monster trucks, this huge garage playset -- it's about 4 feet by 2 -- might blow their minds. Each level has its own ramp, and they're all connected by a kid-powered elevator with lights and sounds. The playset also throws in an exclusive gold 40th anniversary die-cast Grave Digger truck. It's $15 off at Kohl's right now, which is $9 cheaper than Amazon's price.