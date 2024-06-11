For a Limited Time Only, Get 60% Off This 7-in-1 USB-C Hub

Almost all tablets and laptops these days use a USB-C port. Even Apple has given up on Lightning and switched over to the USB-C port to charge its iPhone now. USB-C hubs expand the number of accessories you can attach to your laptop. However, they often have only one or two ports. This one by Baseus has all your devices covered with a generous seven ports. Right now, it's on sale for a limited time for only $16.

With an increase in the sheer number and styles of USB-C devices and accessories on the market, it can be hard to pick one. The Baseus 7-in-1 USB hub has many different types of ports, so you can use it to connect many types of devices. It has one HDMI port, three USB 3.0 ports, one SD/TF card slot and one USB-C PD port. It should cover all your connectivity needs in one slim, modern design, making work easier.

Enjoy stunning 4K clarity at 60Hz and rapid charging with the 100-watt USB-C PD port. You can also easily transfer files at a fast speed with USB 3.0, and access your multimedia effortlessly. Its compatibility with various devices and plug-and-play functionality on multiple systems means it'll be your go-to solution for seamless connectivity. Snag this one while you can, as this deal is available for a limited time only.

