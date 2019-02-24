Fog of Love Board Game for $25 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Fog of Love Board Game in Male/Female, Female/Female, or Male/Male for $24.95. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 for this romantic comedy game.
Also on offer is the Expansion Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
