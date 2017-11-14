Flybear RC Plane for $23 + free s&h from China

RC Moment offers the Flybear RC Plane for $32.99. Coupon code "TYU8974" cuts the price to $22.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. It features a 12-to-15 minute flight time, 35-minute charge time, and four-directional flight.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
