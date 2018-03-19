FlipaZoo Disney 14" 2-in-1 Plush Toy for $6 + pickup at Walmart

  • CNET
Walmart offers the FlipaZoo Disney 14" 2-in-1 Plush Toy in several styles (Iron Man/Spider-Man pictured) for $5.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. It transforms from one character to another by flipping its soft back cover.

