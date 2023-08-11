Flash Sale Knocks Up to 50% Off Fire Pit Bundles at Solo Stove

Fire pits continue to grow in popularity as they are great amenities for your backyard or camping trip that you can use all year round. If you're ready to invest in a portable fire pit for your home, Solo Stove is having a flash sale this weekend with some amazing offers you won't want to miss. Solo Stove makes some of our favorite fire pits out there, and right now you can save up to 50% on backyard bundles, cutting your costs by hundreds. These offers are available now through Sunday, Aug. 13.

While bundles are more expensive than simply buying a fire pit on its own, they can be a great investment -- especially when you can find a solid discount. Solo Stove's Backyard Bundles throw in a lid, a stand, a shield, a base plate and ash pan and a shelter along with your fire pit. And there are three different options for you to choose from, so you can get the right size to fit your needs.

The most compact option is the Ranger 2.0 bundle, which you can grab for $315 right now -- that's $300 off the usual price. For those seeking a larger pit, the Yukon 2.0 is the largest size Solo Stove offers. It's currently discounted by a whopping $635 right now, bringing the price from $1,370 to just $735. For everyone else, the midsize Bonfire 2.0 is a great bundle option. It's our favorite model, and you can snag one for $420 right now -- that's a 50% discount on its usual price.

And for those of you who already own a Solo Stove fire pit want to grab a shelter for your particular model, you can save 50% right now on the Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon shelters, with prices starting at $25.