Flash Sale: Get 4 Full-Sized Tarte Cosmetics Items for Just $44

Tarte Cosmetics makes high-performance, natural make-up and beauty care products, and they sell out quickly. With you can get four full-sized products for just $44 right now. Most of Tarte's products sell for around $30 each, so this is a steal of a deal. There are over 90 items available to bundle -- mascara, eyeshadow, falsies, brushes and more. This bundle sale can save you at least $70, but it only runs today so make sure to hurry.

Looking for inspiration? Here are some of the biggest hitters in the sale. The , has to be one of the best under-eye concealers out there. It's unmatched in coverage, giving your eyes the perfect lift and staying on all day. And with eight different shades, it easily matches with most skin tones. The gives great volume, length and curl to your lashes. The wand contains over 500 bristles, helping the mascara coat and separate your lashes. It also won Allure's best mascara award in 2020. Finally, the is a great natural color eyeshadow palette that everyone should have in their makeup kit. With the light luster palette you can achieve the perfect natural look, but you can also add a stylish Y2K flair with a gentle shimmer. There are so many great products for you to bundle with this sale. Don't miss out.

