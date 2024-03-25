Flagship Galaxy Phones Are Up to 20% Off for Final Hours of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Android fans looking to upgrade to a new device act quick for this deal from the final hours of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. A number of unlocked Samsung Galaxy models are available at a discount right now, bringing costs down to more affordable prices. For example, you can score the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, our favorite premium Android phone, unlocked with 256GB of storage for $1,150 right now. That's a $150 discount on its list price. You can also score the slightly smaller S24 Plus for $150 less right now, bringing it down to an even more affordable $850.

But if you're looking for a phone for both productivity and entertainment, grab the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's our top foldable phone pick for 2024, thanks to its massive screen that helps this phone double as a tablet. It also has an improved battery life over its predecessor and is only $1,440 right now -- a 20% discount versus the usual $1,800 price tag. However, for a foldable option for under a grand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available for as little as $850 right now.

For the most affordable option, try snagging the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A25. It's already cheap at just $300, but this early deal at Amazon drops the cost down to just $265 right now.

If none of these phones fit your needs, don't fret. We've gathered all the best phone deals to help you save money on your next upgrade.