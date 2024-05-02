Fix Up Your Outdoor Space for Summer With a Huge $500 Off This Greenworks Lawn Combo

Gardening can be a daunting thing without good advice and good equipment. If you're lacking in the latter, then you'll want to make the most of this offer, which brings together a Greenworks lawn mower, string trimmer and leaf blower with a $500 discount at Best Buy. That means you can save yourself 45% on some essential equipment, but the deal is good for today only.

All three of the tools utilize the same 80-volt battery, which is included in the bundle along with its charging dock. The 21-inch lawn mower can mow up to half an acre of land on a single charge, so you shouldn't find yourself running out of power halfway through the job.

The leaf blower can spit out air at up to 170 miles per hour, meaning piles of leaves and other debris don't stand a chance. And the adjustable string trimmer is ideal for whacking weeds or tidying up the edges of your lawn. If you've just moved house and want to get the garden sorted for summer, then this is an excellent bundle.