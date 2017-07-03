  • CNET
  Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Railway for $8 + pickup at Walmart

Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Railway for $8 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends TrackMaster Railway Switchback Swamp Playset for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $7.57. (Amazon charges about the same price for Prime members only.) That's the lowest price we could find by $13. It includes Fenlands Swamp archway.

